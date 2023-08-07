'This Stinks': Patchogue Restaurant Calling It Quits After 17 Years

PeraBell Food Bar, located in Patchogue at 69 East Main Street, will serve its final guests on Saturday, Aug. 12.

“End of an era for Patchogue restaurants!” reads a post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page by Dominick Nuzzi. “Go see the servers one more time before PeraBell Food Bar closes!”

Nuzzi’s post includes a photo of a sign outside the restaurant announcing the impending closure.

Founded in 2006 by co-owners John Peragine and Scotti Campbell, the eatery serves up an array of lunch and dinner options inspired by global flavors in a “casual, yet refined” setting, according to its website.

Originally located a half block away, the eatery moved to the current, more spacious location in December 2010 after Peragine and Campbell got “tired of turning customers away every day.”

PeraBell’s menu boasts several sandwiches, salads, and entrees, including shrimp penne with pesto, house made potato gnocchi with short ribs, seafood risotto, and apple-horseradish crusted salmon.

The restaurant also serves up over a dozen appetizers, as well as cocktails, beer, and seltzers, plus a limited brunch menu.

News of the closure prompted dozens of comments on Facebook, including from one woman whose daughter and son-in-law held their wedding rehearsal dinner at the original location.

“This stinks,” reads one comment.

“I am so saddened to hear this,” reads another.

Despite the sign out front, Peragine and Campbell have not addressed the closure on their social media pages, and attempts by Daily Voice to reach them were unsuccessful.

PeraBell Food Bar is scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Find out more on its website.

