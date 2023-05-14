This East Setauket Senior Wants Everyone To ‘Have A Prom To Remember’

Cole Platt just wants to give back.

He joined his now-graduating class at Ward Melville High School in 2022 during his junior year, he told Daily Voice.

While some students may feel isolated from others when switching schools after freshman year, Platt says his experience was anything but.

“I was so grateful to be treated with the level of kindness and support I received from both teachers and peers,” he said.

“I’ve always treasured helping others, and my warm welcome in Three Village [School District] inspired me to give back to the community as a whole.”

After a little brainstorming with friends and family, Platt decided that the best way to show the school he was grateful for their warm welcome was to raise money to provide students in financial need with dresses, tuxedos, hair, tailoring, and nail services for prom.

“The notion of helping kids my age be able to have an experience they’d remember for the rest of their lives really stuck out to me,” Platt said.

The first fundraiser gathered a total of $3,000, which went to 26 different students.

“It was truly altruistic giving on Cole’s part,” said Ward Melville High School assistant principal Stacey Zeidman.

“He was unaware of the specific students he was helping…we are so grateful for Cole and his contribution to our school and community.”

Platt is hoping to end his senior year with another prom fundraiser. So far, the Second Annual Ward Melville Prom Fundraiser GoFundMe page has raised a total of $1,345.

In an effort to beat the amount he raised last year, Platt (who is the lead singer in a pop and rock cover band) collaborated with the Port Jefferson Port Bistro and Pub to host an event on Tuesday, May 16 starting at 3 p.m.

From 5 to 8 p.m., Platt’s band will play live music at the restaurant, and he said that all tips the band receives – as well as 15% of the event’s total proceeds – will be donated directly to the prom fundraiser.

Even though it’s Platt’s final year at Ward Melville, it seems that his legacy of goodwill will have a lasting impact in the halls of the school.

Both Platt and Zeidman are on board with making the fundraiser a yearly tradition, which will be run by different students as time goes on.

For now, however, Platt is enjoying his final weeks of senior year, prepping for college, and doing everything he can to make the second year of the fundraiser as big as it can be.

He told Daily Voice that the fundraiser has shown him “the tremendous joy in giving back,” a lesson that will stay with him for years to come.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.