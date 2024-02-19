Teen Nabbed For Performing Stunts In His Car In Front Of Crowd In Melville, Police Say

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers were monitoring several areas for unlawful street gatherings when they observed a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria doing donuts for a crowd in the Melville area at around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

Michael Doner, age 18, of Oakdale, was charged with:

Unlawful stunt behavior in a motor vehicle,

Two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The Ford was seized.

Doner was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Feb. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.