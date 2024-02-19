Fair 30°

Teen Nabbed For Performing Stunts In His Car In Front Of Crowd In Melville, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged after police say he performed stunts in his car before a crowd in broad daylight.

 A photo police released of the Ford Crown Victoria.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Joe Lombardi
In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police First Precinct Crime Section officers were monitoring several areas for unlawful street gatherings when they observed a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria doing donuts for a crowd in the Melville area at around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

Michael Doner, age 18, of Oakdale, was charged with:

  • Unlawful stunt behavior in a motor vehicle,

  • Two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The Ford was seized.

Doner was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, Feb. 19. 

