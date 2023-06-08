Take 5 Top-Prize Ticket Worth $19,000 Sold At Wading River Store

The prize-winning ticket worth $19,439 was purchased at the Ace Hardware in Wading River, located at 6281 Route 25A, for the Tuesday, June 6, midday drawing, New York Lottery announced.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

