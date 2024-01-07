Suffolk County Marine Conservatory Among Non-Profits Awarded $1.8M In Grants

Hochul announced that the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (also known as AMSEAS), based out of Hamptons Bay, was one of the grant recipients on Friday, Jan. 5.

Receiving a total of $62,280, the conservatory will use the money to create exhibits and events appreciating the natural resources on eastern Long Island using both modern scientific study and Native American tradition.

These new developments will ideally link the continuing work AMSEAS does at Hallock State Park Preserve and Native American appreciation of natural resources, the governor said.

Founded in 2016, AMSEAS studies and collects data on marine animals living in the waters of Long Island, including whales, sea turtles, and seals, to help ensure their long-term survival.

Additionally, the conservatory engages in plenty of outreach and educational programs throughout the community.

One such event is the upcoming Hallock Beach Walk & Clean-Up, which will be held every Saturday starting on January 6 in conjunction with New York State Parks at 10 a.m. There, staff and volunteers with AMSEAS will teach participants about conservation efforts while the team leads a clean-up effort.

Hochul’s million-dollar grant, which uses both public and private funding, was distributed to 27 organizations related to state parks, trails, historic sites, and other public lands as part of the 2024 New York State Park Centennial Celebration.

For a full list of non-profits granted money for projects statewide, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.