New Update: More Body Parts Found At Babylon Park After Child's Gruesome Discovery

A homicide investigation is underway after multiple human body parts were discovered at a Long Island park.

Suffolk County Police said a girl was walking to school in Babylon at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 when she found a human left arm near Southards Pond Park.

The remains were located in a wooded area on the west side of Siegal Boulevard, between Park and Madison avenues.

Police said the girl immediately called her father who then called 911.

Southards Pond Park was closed while officers investigated using cadaver dogs to search for additional remains.

At 9:30 p.m., police announced that a cadaver dog found a leg in a mound of leaves on the western side of the park near Graham Place.

The same dog continued searching the east side of the park and found a right arm approximately 20 feet away from where the left arm was discovered Thursday morning.

Police said the remains appear to be from a male. No other details were made public.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-Tips. All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.