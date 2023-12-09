State Worker Admits Drugging, Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old At Dix Hills Juvenile Facility

Ovzie Cannon, age 40, of Queens, pleaded guilty to rape and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Dec. 1.

According to prosecutors, Cannon worked as a youth support specialist at the Brentwood Residential Center for Girls between January and February 2023.

The facility – operated by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services – serves girls ages 12 to 18 who have been adjudicated as juvenile delinquents.

Cannon admitted to giving the 15-year-old victim marijuana edibles and having sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions.

“This defendant’s job was to provide support to vulnerable youth,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Instead, he exploited his position of trust to take advantage of a 15-year-old girl by drugging and sexually abusing her. My office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who prey upon children and adolescents.”

In court Friday, Cannon pleaded guilty to third-degree rape and criminal sexual act, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Following his conviction, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services provided Daily Voice with the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of youth in care is the absolute priority of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, and we take matters of staff misconduct very seriously.

OCFS immediately terminated Mr. Cannon upon discovery of these abhorrent allegations and took measures to support impacted youth.

OCFS worked with law enforcement toward Mr. Cannon’s apprehension and appreciate that he is being held responsible for his reprehensible actions.”

