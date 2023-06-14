St. James Firehouse Nominated To Become Historic Site

On Thursday, June 8, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation nominated 16 sites across New York State for the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including the St. James Firehouse and its garage.

The St. James Firehouse, located in the Historic District and the hamlet of the same name, was designed and built in 1923 by Lawrence Smith Butler.

Ever since it has served as a firehouse for the volunteer department and the subsequent St. James Fire District.

“The firehouse's original design and subsequent expansions demonstrate a remarkably cohesive Arts and Crafts influence, with nods to Beaux-Arts style in the structure's balance and symmetry,” reads the nomination announcement.

The Governor’s Office announced that the nomination includes the firehouse’s “Colonial Revival style” garage, which was added to the site in 1972 as a storage and office space.

In the 100 years since it was built, the St. James Firehouse offered not only fire protection but also a space for the community to gather.

For the first decade of the volunteer department’s existence, a yearly weeklong carnival helped raise money for the department and strengthen the community’s bonds.

In the early 1930s, the department formed a drum and bugle band from scratch, with founder Professor Psota teaching the firefighters how to parade and play instruments and cited as “one of the greatest contributions to the community from the department.”

Additionally, the department’s “Wildcat” racing team has won the title of New York State Champion four times and earned thousands of trophies throughout the years.

Today, the volunteer department has 100 members and continues to hold community events.

For the full list of historic sites nominated, click here.

