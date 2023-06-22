Overcast 67°

Smash & Grab: T-Mobile Store In Riverhead Hit By Overnight Burglars

Police are investigating an overnight burglary at a Long Island business.

Suffolk County Police are investigating after someone broke into a Riverhead T-Mobile store, located on Old Country Road, and stole numerous items early Thursday, June 22.
The break-in happened at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at a T-Mobile store in Riverhead, located on Old Country Road.

Officers responding to an alarm call found the store’s glass front door shattered, according to Suffolk County Police.

Numerous items were stolen from the business.

Hours later, no suspects had been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

