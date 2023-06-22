Smash & Grab: T-Mobile Store In Riverhead Hit By Overnight Burglars

The break-in happened at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at a T-Mobile store in Riverhead, located on Old Country Road.

Officers responding to an alarm call found the store’s glass front door shattered, according to Suffolk County Police.

Numerous items were stolen from the business.

Hours later, no suspects had been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.