The incident happened at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 in Holbrook at the Stop & Shop on Sunrise Highway.

Suffolk County Police said the man walked out of the store with approximately $225 worth of Tide Pods.

When an employee confronted him in the parking lot, he reportedly punched the worker and threatened to stab him.

Detectives described the suspect as Black, approximately 6-foot-4, between 25 and 35 years old.

He fled the scene in a four-door sedan with an orange license plate.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.

