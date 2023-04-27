Shirley Man Nabbed For Stealing Cash, Beer From Businesses: Police

Shirley resident Blaise Marckesano, age 38, was arrested on Wednesday, April 26 by Suffolk County police officers for allegedly robbing and burglarizing a string of businesses in the Shirley area, the department announced.

The first incident, a robbery, occurred on Saturday, April 1.

Marckesano entered the Parkway Deli & Grocery (located at 431 William Floyd Parkway) at around 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

He reportedly used force and injured an employee before stealing beer from the deli and leaving. The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On two separate dates in April, Marckesano also is reported to have burglarized the American Legion Hall Post 1533, a veteran's charity organization, located at 110 Mastic Beach Road.

During one of these incidents, Marckesano broke the building’s window, and both times he stole cash from the business.

Additionally, Marckesano is accused of stealing merchandise from the 399 William Floyd Parkway Home Depot overnight on Friday, April 21.

Suffolk County Police reported that Marckesano was located following an investigation and was arrested without incident.

Marckesano was charged with the following:

Second-degree robbery

Third-degree burglary (three counts)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (two counts)

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court on Thursday, April 27.

Authorities said the investigation will continue.

Anyone with additional information, or who believes they may have been a victim, is being asked to contact the Suffolk County Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

