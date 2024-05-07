Murat Dindar, of Bayport, and Sergen Kup, of Lindenhurst, claimed the massive prize on the VIP Millions scratch-off game, New York Lottery officials announced.

After paying Uncle Sam, they each received a one-time lump sum payment of $325,000.

Dindar and Kup purchased the winning ticket in East Patchogue, at the New York HUSCO Mini Mart located at 700 South County Road.

Scratch-off games generated over $4.4 billion in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023. Of that, school districts in Suffolk County received more than $359.4 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

Players can check their ticket’s status on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.