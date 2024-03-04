Serious Crash Blocks All Lanes Of Eastbound Southern State Parkway In West Islip

The wreck occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, March 4, in the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway near exit 41 in West Islip.

All lanes are blocked at the scene, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Traffic cameras showed one car in the grassy median and another car with heavy damage in the center lane. Several emergency vehicles, including two fire trucks, were at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Drivers were experiencing major delays, with eastbound traffic being routed off the parkway at Babylon Northport Expressway.

