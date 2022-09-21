Riverhead High School Student Selected Selected For Prestigious All-State Band

A Long Island high school student was selected for the 2022 New York State School Music Association All-State Band.

Bryan Enos, who is currently in his senior year at Riverhead High School, was chosen based on his bass trombone solo for NYSSMA in the spring of 2022, for which he received a perfect school, school officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

“I am super excited, humbled, and honored to be a part of this amazing experience,” Bryan said in the announcement.

Others in the district also praised Bryan's hard work.

“We take great pride in Bryan for this accomplishment,” Riverhead High School Band Director Joseph Randazzo said. “It is his hard work and dedication in and out of the music room that has led him to this well-deserved opportunity.”

