Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Cold Front Will Bring New Round Of Showers, Storms Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern
Schools

Riverhead High School Student Selected Selected For Prestigious All-State Band

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Riverhead High School Band Director Joseph Randazzo and NYSSMA All-State bass trombone player Bryan Enos
Riverhead High School Band Director Joseph Randazzo and NYSSMA All-State bass trombone player Bryan Enos Photo Credit: Riverhead Central School District

A Long Island high school student was selected for the 2022 New York State School Music Association All-State Band.

Bryan Enos, who is currently in his senior year at Riverhead High School, was chosen based on his bass trombone solo for NYSSMA in the spring of 2022, for which he received a perfect school, school officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

“I am super excited, humbled, and honored to be a part of this amazing experience,” Bryan said in the announcement.

Others in the district also praised Bryan's hard work.

“We take great pride in Bryan for this accomplishment,” Riverhead High School Band Director Joseph Randazzo said. “It is his hard work and dedication in and out of the music room that has led him to this well-deserved opportunity.”

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.