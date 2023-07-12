Prolific Burglar Targets 7 Suffolk County Businesses, DA Says

Kenneth Eckhoff, age 70, of Mastic Beach, was indicted on multiple felony counts of burglary in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, July 12.

According to prosecutors, Eckhoff burglarized the following Suffolk County businesses between May and June 2023:

Carpet Depot, located in Lake Grove at 2970 Middle Country Road

Villa Grazie Pizza, located in Centereach at 1665 Middle Country Road

Rainbow Shops, located in Centereach at 257 Middle Country Road

Jiffy Lube, located in Selden at 1064 Middle Country Road

Coachella Nail Spa, located in Lake Grove at 3076 Middle Country Road

Islander Laundromat, located in Farmingville at 1021 Portion Road

In most cases, he got inside the businesses by removing glass or panels from doors, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County Police arrested Eckhoff on Tuesday, June 27.

“Local businesses are at the heart of our community in Suffolk County. When they are targeted and are victims of theft, the cost burden trickles down to the very consumers that the businesses serve,” Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney said.

In court Wednesday, Eckhoff was ordered held on $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond. He is due back in court on Thursday, July 27.

