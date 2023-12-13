Potentially Powerful Storm Brewing For Northeast To Start Week Before Christmas: Here's Latest

The time frame for the latest system is Sunday night, Dec. 17 into Monday, Dec. 18, with the heaviest precipitation on Monday.

The current outlook calls for temperatures to be above freezing during most of that time frame, meaning there will be widespread heavy rainfall at times, with some snow in spots in northern New York and New England.

Snow could extend into interior areas farther south Monday evening as the storm is expected to persist and temperatures drop.

Some current forecast models predict between 3 and 4 inches of rainfall from the storm.

Rain could lead to flooding, causing travel difficulties on Monday.

Ahead of the system's arrival, Wednesday, Dec. 13 will be sunny and brisk with a high temperature ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday, Dec. 14 will be the coldest day of the week, with mostly sunny skies, a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s, and wind-chill values in the 20s.

Friday, Dec. 15 will be mainly sunny and not as cold with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Saturday, Dec. 16 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature rising to around the 50-degree mark.

Skies will thicken overnight, leading to a mostly cloudy day on Sunday ahead of the storm's arrival. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s.

There's still some uncertainty surrounding the strength and timing of the storm.

