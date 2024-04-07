The crash occurred in Deer Park on Commack Road at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 1.

According to Suffolk County Police, a First Precinct officer was driving a marked police vehicle with lights and sirens northbound on Commack Road while attempting a traffic stop.

An SUV traveling southbound on Commack Road crashed into the front driver-side door of the police vehicle near Tell Avenue, police said.

The vehicle, which fled southbound without stopping, is possibly an older model 2000-20006 black GMC Yukon XL, a Chevrolet Suburban, or a Cadillac Escalade.

Police said the SUV has distinctive aftermarket chrome 5-spoke rims, extensive wear to the clear coat, and likely driver-side front-end damage.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIS or visiting www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

