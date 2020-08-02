Woman Walking Across Long Island Intersection Struck, Killed By SUV, Police Say

A woman died from injuries she suffered after being hit by an SUV at an intersection on Long Island.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 in Hempstead.

Rosie Cubies, 64, while walking at the intersection of Barr Avenue and Van Cott Avenue was struck by a 2017 Honda Pilot that was traveling south on Clinton Street, Nassau County Police said.

The 52-year-old male operator of the vehicle remained at the scene for police arrival.

A vehicle safety check was conducted at the scene and released to the operator.

The pedestrian, who suffered multiple trauma injuries, was transported to a local hospital where she pronounced deceased by a staff physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.