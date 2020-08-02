Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Teen Charged Several Days After SUV Reported Stolen On Long Island
Police & Fire

Woman Walking Across Long Island Intersection Struck, Killed By SUV, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A woman died from injuries she suffered after being hit by an SUV at an intersection on Long Island.
A woman died from injuries she suffered after being hit by an SUV at an intersection on Long Island. Photo Credit: File

A woman died from injuries she suffered after being hit by an SUV at an intersection on Long Island.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 in Hempstead.

Rosie Cubies, 64, while walking at the intersection of Barr Avenue and Van Cott Avenue was struck by a 2017 Honda Pilot that was traveling south on Clinton Street, Nassau County Police said.

The 52-year-old male operator of the vehicle remained at the scene for police arrival. 

A vehicle safety check was conducted at the scene and released to the operator.

The pedestrian, who suffered multiple trauma injuries, was transported to a local hospital where she pronounced deceased by a staff physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.