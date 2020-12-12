Woman, Man Found Dead At Long Island Home In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A woman and a man were found dead at a Long Island home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police received 911 received a call for a disturbance with a gun Friday, Dec. 11 at 1:40 p.m. at a house in Lakeview, on the 800 block of Myrna Drive.

Upon arrival, patrol officers heard two gunshots come from the residence.

Officers gained entry and discovered a 91-year-old woman and 31-year-old man dead.

It appears the man shot the woman before turning the weapon on himself, Nassau County Police said.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

