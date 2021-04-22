Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Members Of Suffolk's Gosman's Charged With Conspiracy, Fraud, Obstruction
Police & Fire

Woman Killed After Being Struck By Garbage Truck On Long Island Roadway, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of Wantagh Lane and Laurel Lane in Wantagh.
The intersection of Wantagh Lane and Laurel Lane in Wantagh. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after being struck by a garbage truck on a Long Island roadway, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives responded to the intersection of Wantagh Avenue and Laurel Lane, where the female pedestrian was struck by the truck at approximately 9:45 a.m, on Thursday, April 21 in Wantagh.

Upon arrival, first responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene. 

No other identifying information about the woman was immediately released pending notification of her death to next of kin.

Police said that there is no criminality suspected in the fatal crash. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Check back Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.