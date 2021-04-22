Woman Killed After Being Struck By Garbage Truck On Long Island Roadway, Police Say

A woman was killed after being struck by a garbage truck on a Long Island roadway, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives responded to the intersection of Wantagh Avenue and Laurel Lane, where the female pedestrian was struck by the truck at approximately 9:45 a.m, on Thursday, April 21 in Wantagh.

Upon arrival, first responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

No other identifying information about the woman was immediately released pending notification of her death to next of kin.

Police said that there is no criminality suspected in the fatal crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.