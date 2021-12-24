Woman In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Car Near Long Island Intersection

A woman suffered critical injuries after being struck by a car near a Long Island intersection.

It happened just before 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 in Garden City.

The woman, a 77-year-old, was struck on Herricks Road near Rockaway Boulevard, by a 2016 Subaru that was being driven by a 67-year-old woman, Nassau County Police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. She is listed in critical condition.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

