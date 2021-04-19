Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By SUV At Busy Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Glen Cove Road at Westbury Avenue in Carle Place.
Glen Cove Road at Westbury Avenue in Carle Place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was critically injured after being struck by an SUV at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19 in Carle Place.

The 61-year-old pedestrian was crossing Glen Cove Road from west to east when she was struck by a 2015 GMC being driven by a 47-year-old woman who was turning left onto Glen Cove Road from Westbury Avenue., Nassau County Police said.

The pedestrian suffered severe head trauma and was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local nearby hospital for treatment. She is listed in critical condition. 

The driver remained at scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

