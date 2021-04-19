Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By SUV At Busy Long Island Intersection

A woman was critically injured after being struck by an SUV at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19 in Carle Place.

The 61-year-old pedestrian was crossing Glen Cove Road from west to east when she was struck by a 2015 GMC being driven by a 47-year-old woman who was turning left onto Glen Cove Road from Westbury Avenue., Nassau County Police said.

The pedestrian suffered severe head trauma and was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a local nearby hospital for treatment. She is listed in critical condition.

The driver remained at scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

