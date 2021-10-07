Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By Jeep On Long Island Roadway

A woman was critically injured after being struck by a Jeep on a Long Island roadway.

The incident happened around 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Oceanside.

That's when the pedestrian was struck by a silver Jeep, operated by a 35-year-old woman, on Atlantic Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

