West Babylon Man Accused Of Leaving Dog Alone Outside During Severe Heat Advisory

A Long Island man was charged after authorities said he left his dog restrained outdoors during a severe heat advisory.

The Suffolk County SPCA said 25-year-old Ismaylin Batista was charged with violating the Suffolk County Code after SPCA detectives determined he left his pit bull outdoors in his yard while he was not home.

The SPCA reported that Blue was left retrained with a leash that was about two to three feet long during a severe heat advisory.

Batista surrendered to SPCA detectives on Friday, July 22, and he is set to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 11, according to the report.

"The Suffolk County SPCA is warning all pet owners to take proper precautions to protect your innocent animals," the SPCA said. "The extreme heat can be hazardous to your pets and can cause severe health issues or tragic results."

Authorities asked anyone with witnesses animal cruelty or neglect in Suffolk County to contact the SPCA at 631-382-7722.

