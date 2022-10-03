Watch: Suspects Wanted For Stealing Catalytic Convertor From SUV In Ronkonkoma

Police are searching for the suspects who stole a catalytic converter from an SUV on Long Island.

The catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Honda CRV that was parked in a driveway on Walnut Avenue in Ronkonkoma at about 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Monday, Oct. 3.

Video police shared of the incident shows two individuals at the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

