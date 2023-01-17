Watch: Officers Rescue Man Clinging To Kayak In Mastic Beach

A 34-year-old man was rescued after his kayak capsized on Long Island over the weekend.

The incident happened in Mastic Beach at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

A man was hunting in Narrow Bay when the kayak capsized, and he fell into the water, SCPD said.

Police said a person on land saw him in the water and called 911.

A Suffolk County Police helicopter responded and authorities found the man clinging to the kayak.

Officer Jonathan Jensen deployed from the helicopter into the water and helped bring the man to Pattersquash Island, police said.

SCPD said Officer Victor Federico and members of the Center Moriches Fire Department helped Jensen bring the man to shore, and flight paramedic Erin Carey began administering medical aid.

The man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

A video of the rescue can be found here.

