Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Valley Stream Man Busted With Loaded Gun In Car, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Seon Linton
Seon Linton Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A Long Island man is facing charges after he was busted with a loaded handgun during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Seon Linton, age 23, was stopped in Valley Stream at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, along North Central Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

Officers searched his BMW sedan after determining his vehicle registration was suspended, police said.

Inside, police said they found a loaded, black and pink 9mm handgun.

Linton, a resident of Valley Stream, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, plus numerous traffic violations, police said.

He was arraigned Wednesday, April 27, at First District Court in Hempstead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.