Two Suffolk County Men Arrested In Connection With Overdose Death, Police Say

Justin Ivanditto
Justin Ivanditto Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Two Long Island men have been arrested in connection with an overdose death.

Two Suffolk County men, Justin Ivanditto, age 30, Bay Shore, and Kendel Burnette, age 29, of Amityville, were arrested in connection with the Sunday, Dec. 5 death of a person in North Massapequa in Nassau County. 

According to Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of the two men.

Ivanditto was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Burnette was charged with three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

