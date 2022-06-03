Contact Us
Two People Stabbed After Dispute In Central Islip

Nicole Valinote
Clift Street in Central Islip.
Clift Street in Central Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed during a dispute on Long Island.

The incident happened in Central Islip at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the altercation took place after a group of people gathered on Clift Street. 

A woman and woman were stabbed and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Police said gunshots were also fired at the scene, but no one was struck.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.