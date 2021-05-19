Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Pedestrians Suffer Traumatic Injuries After Being Hit By Pickup Truck On Hempstead Turnpike

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
The area of Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown where the incident happened.
Two pedestrians suffered traumatic injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near a shopping center on a stretch of the Hempstead Turnpike.

The incident happened around noontime on Wednesday, May 19 in Levittown.

A 46-year-old man driving a 2005 Ford pickup truck was exiting the Tri-County Bazaar parking lot located at 3041 Hempstead Turnpike when he struck a bus stop enclosure, Nassau County Police said. 

There were two pedestrians sitting at the bus stop, a 45-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman. 

Both women suffered multiple trauma injuries to their bodies., police said.

They were transported by Nassau County Ambulances to a local hospital for treatment. Both are listed in critical but stable condition, said police.

The driver remained at scene. The investigation is ongoing.

