Two Killed In Fiery Long Island Expressway Crash

Police & Fire

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police
Police Photo Credit: File

Two people were killed in a fiery crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened Thursday, Aug. 6 around 3 p.m. in New Hyde Park.

A pickup truck traveling on the westbound side of the expressway struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer in the vicinity of Exit 34, Nassau County Police said.  

The pickup then burst into flames, causing entrapment of the two passengers, who both sustained fatal injuries, according to police.

The fire department extinguished the blaze and the Nassau County Fire Marshall was on scene. 

The victims were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office. 

 No other injuries were reported.

The identifications of the victims is pending as the investigation continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

