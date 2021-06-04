Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Two Cops Injured Attempting To Arrest Man During Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Christopher Landburg–Parker
Christopher Landburg–Parker Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Two police officers were injured when they attempted to arrest a 34-year-old man they had pulled over for traffic violations on Long Island.

Christopher Landburg–Parker, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 2:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, after being stopped in Inwood without a license plate, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, officers spotted Landburgh-Parker driving a 2013 Nissan north on Sheridan Boulevard without a license plate. 

When a stop was made, officers spotted an out-of-state license plate on the deck of the rear window making it difficult to read. A further investigation revealed that he was driving with plates that did not belong to the vehicle he was driving that he was wanted by New York State Parole on a warrant, police said.

When officers attempted to arrest Landburg-Parker he attempted to run from officers. After a brief struggle, he was placed into police custody, police added.

One officer suffered pain in his left knee after falling to the ground and another officer suffered back pain. Both were transported to a nearby hospital and were treated and released.

Landburg–Parker was charged with:

  • Multiple vehicle violations
  • Three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument
  • Resisting arrest
  • Two counts of assault
  • New York State parole violation 

He will be arraigned later Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

