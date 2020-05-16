Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Long Island Business

Joe Lombardi
About 150 firefighters from 14 departments responded to a three-alarm fire that broke out a Long Island business. Photo Credit: Pixabay

It happened on Friday, May 15 at 5:30 pm in Farmingdale at Tronic Planting Company Inc. located on Potter Street.

Eight employees were inside the building when the fire started and evacuated without injuries, according to Nassau County Police. The fire was extinguished after going to three-alarm status.

Two firemen suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Town of Oyster Bay Building Department will inspect the structure.

The investigation is ongoing.

