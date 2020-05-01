Teen Nabbed On Long Island With Stolen Vehicle, Credit Cards, Police Say

A 19-year-old area man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Long Island and in possession of other stolen goods.

Clifton Woods, who police say is undomiciled, was arrested for grand larceny around 8:35 p.m., Wednesday, April 29 by Nassau County Police in Hicksville, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to a call of a suspicious 2017 black Dodge Durango parked on Mayflower Drive.

When officers arrived they found Woods driving vehicle. An investigation found the vehicle to have been reported stolen on Tuesday, April 28.

During his arrest, officers found that Wood was also in possession of several credit cards from other larcenies that took place in Nassau County, police said.

Woods was charged with:

Third-degree grand larceny

Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

Two counts of possession of marijuana

He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 30, in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who believes that they may have also been victimized by Woods to call 8th Squad detectives at 516-573-6853 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

