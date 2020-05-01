Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Retail Workers Across Country Stage 'Sickout'
Police & Fire

Teen Nabbed On Long Island With Stolen Vehicle, Credit Cards, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Clifton Woods
Clifton Woods Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 19-year-old area man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on Long Island and in possession of other stolen goods.

Clifton Woods, who police say is undomiciled, was arrested for grand larceny around 8:35 p.m., Wednesday, April 29 by Nassau County Police in Hicksville, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers responded to a call of a suspicious 2017 black Dodge Durango parked on Mayflower Drive.

When officers arrived they found Woods driving vehicle. An investigation found the vehicle to have been reported stolen on Tuesday, April 28.

During his arrest, officers found that Wood was also in possession of several credit cards from other larcenies that took place in Nassau County, police said.

Woods was charged with:

  • Third-degree grand larceny
  • Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny
  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Two counts of possession of marijuana

He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 30, in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who believes that they may have also been victimized by Woods to call 8th Squad detectives at 516-573-6853 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.