Teen Charged Several Days After SUV Reported Stolen On Long Island

A teenager is facing multiple charges after police say he was found carrying keys to an SUV parked nearby that had been reported several days earlier on Long Island.

Police were dispatched for a call of suspicious males attempting to break into cars parked in front of residences on Beebe Road in Mineola at around 4:10 a.m. on Friday, July 31.

Upon arrival, officers found Kevin Rosales, 19, of Brooklyn, and conducted an investigation.

Subsequent to the investigation, it was discovered that Rosales was in possession of car keys to a nearby parked 2019 Nissan Armada that had been reported stolen several days earlier, police said. Rosales was placed under arrest without incident.

Rosales has been charged with:

second-degree criminal possession of stolen property

fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

He was arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 1 in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of theft or other crimes by Kevin Rosales to call Third Squad detectives at (516) 573-6353 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

