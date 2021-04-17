Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery At Long Island Gas Station

Joe Lombardi
The Mobil station on Grand Avenue in Baldwin.
The Mobil station on Grand Avenue in Baldwin. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Long Island gas station.

It happened on Friday, April 16 at around 10:50 p.m. in Baldwin.

The male suspect entered the Mobil Gas Station located at 1214 Grand Avenue, approached the clerk, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash, Nassau County Police said.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of US currency.

The suspect is described as being Black, in his 30s, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9, with an average build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

