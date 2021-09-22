Suspect Nabbed In Murder Of Victim Found Near Meadowbrook Parkway

Two months after skeletal remains were found on the side of the Meadowbrook Parkway on Long Island, a murder suspect has been arrested, authorities announced.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, Nassau County Police Homicide detectives were called to a stretch of the parkway in Uniondale, where the skeletal remains of a human body were located in a wooded area on the west side of the roadway.

Following a lengthy investigation, police announced on Monday, July 20 that Uniondale resident Jeustin David Maldonado, age 22, has been arrested and charged withs second-degree murder.

The victim’s identity, nor their cause of death, were ever announced by authorities.

Maldonado was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

