Suspect Nabbed After Demanding Cash, Keys From Victim On Residential Long Island Roadway

A Long Island man who was arrested after he allegedly attempted to rob another man and threatened them with a knife, is recovering after being shot by a Good Samaritan.

The incident took place on Saturday, March 6, around 5:25 a.m. in Massapequa, Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, a 56-year-old man was in front of 95 Unqua Road when Aidan Dooher, 21, of 120 Suffolk Road, approached him and demanded the victim’s cash and keys.

A 51-year-old male who was nearby attempted to assist the victim when defendant Dooher turned towards him and pulled out a knife and threatened him.

While holding the knife, Dooher approached the 51-year-old victim. In fear of his safety, the victim discharged his firearm and struck Dooher once in the leg, police said.

Dooher fled the scene on foot, running northbound on Unqua road. Police located him soon after and were able to place him under arrest.

Dooher was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

He was charged with:

Two counts of attempted robbery

Two counts of menacing

Criminal possession of a weapon

He will be arraigned when medically practical.

