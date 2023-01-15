Contact Us
Suspect At Large After Woman Shot At East Islip Pub

The pub in East Islip.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Long Island bar.

The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in East Islip.

That's when a man approached another man inside Outfield Pub, located at 168 Carleton Ave., and pressed a handgun against his body, Suffolk County Police said.

A brief altercation ensued causing the gun to discharge striking a female bystander in the neck. The male victim sustained a laceration to the head. 

The suspect then fled the scene.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The male victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the SCPD Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential. 

