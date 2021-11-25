Contact Us
Suspect At Large After Striking Victim With Glass Bottle At Long Island Bar

Greens Irish Pub, located at 436 Plandome Road, in Manhasset.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after an overnight assault at a Long Island bar.

It happened on Thursday, Nov. 25, at 2:30 a.m. in Manhasset.

A 22-year-old man was inside Greens Irish Pub, located at 436 Plandome Road, when he became involved in a verbal argument with an unknown white adult man, Nassau County Police said.

The subject struck the victim in the face with a glass bottle and fled the scene on foot, according to police. 

The victim sustained lacerations to his face and was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment, said police. 

No further description of the suspect is currently available, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

