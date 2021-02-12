Suffolk Teen Arrested For Spray Painting Large Swastika On Stop Sign, Police Say

A Long Island teen has been charged with aggravated harassment for allegedly spray-painting a large swastika on a stop sign.

Ivan Martinez, age 19, of Islip, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 10, for the incident that took place on Sunday, Jan. 31, in Centre Island, according to the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the Town of Oyster Bay Constables discovered what appeared to be a large swastika spray-painted on a stop sign. The Bay Constables responded to the Centre Island Police Department and reported the blue marking.

Centre Island Police responded to investigate and notified the Nassau County Police.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Martinez was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment, criminal mischief, and making graffiti.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.