Suffolk County Prisoner, Woman, Use 6-Year-Old To Pass Drugs, Cops Say

A Long Island woman was arrested, along with a Suffolk County inmate for allegedly using a 6-year-old child to pass drugs and contraband to the prisoner.

The arrests come after Sheriff’s Office Internal Security investigated a promoting prison contraband attempt between prisoner Kadeem Lewis, age 29, and visitor Shanita Limehouse, age 39, of Hempstead in Nassau County for an incident on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Riverhead Correctional Facility.

During the visit, Sheriff’s Office investigators spotted Limehouse using a 6-year-old to transfer contraband to Lewis, said Officer Vicki DiStefano, of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office.

During an investigation and a search of Lewis, officers found K2 spice (synthetic marijuana), and matches, DiStefano said.

On Thursday, March 2, Lewis was charged with promoting prison contraband; conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Limestone was arrested and charged with the same on Thursday, March 9, DiStefano said.

Child Protective Services was also notified of the incident.

“With this arrest, our officers were not only able to stop contraband from entering our facility, but they also protected the welfare of an innocent child who was exploited to commit this crime," said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr.

Toulon said drugs inside the jail are worth 10 times what they are on the streets -- making them even more dangerous and more likely to cause violent fights and medical emergencies.

