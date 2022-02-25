Contact Us
Suffolk County Man Killed In Crash With Mack Truck

A man has been killed in a crash with a Mack truck on the Montauk Highway on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

A man was killed in a crash with a Mack truck on a busy Long Island roadway.

Robert Favichia, age 57, of Copiague was killed around 5:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25 in Lindenhurst.

Favichia was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck eastbound on Montauk Highway when his vehicle struck a 2009 Mack truck that was backing out of an alley in front of 51 Montauk Highway, according to Suffolk County Police.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Mack truck, Erik James, age 43, of Brentwood, was not injured.

The Dodge was impounded for a safety check. The Mack truck was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

