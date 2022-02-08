Suffolk County Man Accused Of Filing False Police Report

A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly lied to police about being attacked and robbed.

Charles Tyler, age 51, undomiciled, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 7, for the incident which allegedly took place in September 2021 in Suffolk County in Riverhead, said the Riverhead Police.

During the initial 911 call for help, Tyler told officers that he had been pushed to the ground by two unknown Black men and robbed at knifepoint of $600, the Riverhead Police said.

After an extensive investigation, it was determined that the events reported and that were detailed in Tyler’s written statement did not occur, Riverhead Police said.

Tyler was again interviewed by the Riverhead Police Detective Squad and admitted that he lied in his original statement.

He was arrested for making a false statement.

