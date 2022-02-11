Suffolk County Man Accused Of Dealing Fentanyl

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly dealing fentanyl throughout the area.

Following a four-month-long investigation, detectives from Suffolk County arrested Leury Rodriguez, aka "Primo," age 27, of Brentwood, after he conducted a drug deal in Islandia on Monday, Feb. 7, and was found in possession of more than a quarter kilo of fentanyl, said the Suffolk County Police.

Later that day, detectives executed a search warrant at Rodriguez’s residence and seized:

Approximately two kilograms of fentanyl, which has an estimated street value of $220,000

A loaded 9mm handgun without a serial number

Four hydraulic kilo presses

A money counter

Three high-capacity magazines, and drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez was charged with:

Three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance

Sale of a controlled substance

Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree

Four counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Rodriguez was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

