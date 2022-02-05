Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suffolk County Man Accused Of Threatening Police Officers
Police & Fire

Suffolk County 17-Year-Old Nabbed For DWI, Possession Of Loaded Weapon, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Apple Street and Wilson Boulevard in Central Islip.
Apple Street and Wilson Boulevard in Central Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island teenager was charged with driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a weapon after a traffic stop overnight.

Officers assigned to the Third Precinct Gang Task Force observed an Acura traveling at high rate of speed in Central Islip southbound on Wilson Boulevard at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 and initiated the stop, Suffolk County Police said. 

A further investigation determined the 17-year-old boy was intoxicated and in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, according to police.

The teen, of Central Islip, was arrested and charged with:

  • DWI; 
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

The boy, whose name was not released due to his status as a minor, was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.