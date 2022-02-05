Suffolk County 17-Year-Old Nabbed For DWI, Possession Of Loaded Weapon, Police Say

A Long Island teenager was charged with driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a weapon after a traffic stop overnight.

Officers assigned to the Third Precinct Gang Task Force observed an Acura traveling at high rate of speed in Central Islip southbound on Wilson Boulevard at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 and initiated the stop, Suffolk County Police said.

A further investigation determined the 17-year-old boy was intoxicated and in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, according to police.

The teen, of Central Islip, was arrested and charged with:

DWI;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

The boy, whose name was not released due to his status as a minor, was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

