Stolen Car Suspect Located At Long Island Hotel, Police Say

Police investigators on Long Island worked quickly to locate a car that was reported stolen and arrest its alleged thief.

A male suspect was caught breaking into a car on Broadway Road in Hicksville shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.

The suspect was confronted by the homeowner, who ordered him to get out of his vehicle, to which he complied and walked to a nearby silver Acura, fleeing before police arrived.

Police said that a canvas of the area led to the discovery of the Acura in a parking lot on the Jericho Motel on Jericho Turnpike.

The investigation determined that the Acura had been reported stolen days earlier.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Woodhaven resident Raffael Giles, 43, who was arrested in a vacant hotel room.

Giles was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny. He was arraigned later in the day on Monday in Mineola.

