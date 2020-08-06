State Trooper Hospitalized After Long Island Crash

A New York State Police trooper was hospitalized after being involved in a two-car crash on Wantagh Parkway on Long Island.

A trooper patrolling the parkway at approximately noon on Thursday, Aug. 6 was involved in a collision just south of exit W2 in the town of Hempstead in his police cruiser.

According to New York State Police, the trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the crash.

All southbound lanes were temporarily closed and traffic is being diverted to Old Country Road as police investigate the crash.

Police said that no other information would be immediately released as the investigation continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.