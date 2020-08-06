Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Full-Fledged Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up At Major NY Entry Points
Police & Fire

State Trooper Hospitalized After Long Island Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A New York State Police trooper was hospitalized after being involved in a crash on the Wantagh Parkway near exit W2 in Hempstead.
A New York State Police trooper was hospitalized after being involved in a crash on the Wantagh Parkway near exit W2 in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A New York State Police trooper was hospitalized after being involved in a two-car crash on Wantagh Parkway on Long Island.

A trooper patrolling the parkway at approximately noon on Thursday, Aug. 6 was involved in a collision just south of exit W2 in the town of Hempstead in his police cruiser.

According to New York State Police, the trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the crash.

All southbound lanes were temporarily closed and traffic is being diverted to Old Country Road as police investigate the crash.

Police said that no other information would be immediately released as the investigation continues. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.