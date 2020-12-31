Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Suffolk Shooting
Police & Fire

State Police On Long Island Issue Alert For Wanted Man

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Danell Nicholas, 34, is wanted for driving while intoxicated.
Danell Nicholas, 34, is wanted for driving while intoxicated. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Over a year after his initial arrest, New York State Police on Long Island are searching for a man who was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated then never appeared in court. 

Danell Nicholas, 34, is wanted by both troopers and the Nassau County Court after he was charged on April 22 of 2018 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on May 16 of that year, police said.

Police said Nicholas is 5-foot-11, weighs approximately 188 pounds, has black hair and grey eyes.

Anyone who knows of Nicolas's whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at the East Meadow barracks at 631-756-3300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.