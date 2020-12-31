State Police On Long Island Issue Alert For Wanted Man

Over a year after his initial arrest, New York State Police on Long Island are searching for a man who was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated then never appeared in court.

Danell Nicholas, 34, is wanted by both troopers and the Nassau County Court after he was charged on April 22 of 2018 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on May 16 of that year, police said.

Police said Nicholas is 5-foot-11, weighs approximately 188 pounds, has black hair and grey eyes.

Anyone who knows of Nicolas's whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at the East Meadow barracks at 631-756-3300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.