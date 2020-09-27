Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed In String Of Burglaries At Long Island Homes
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert Long Island Woman Wanted For 12 Years

Christina Coulter
Svetlana Alkhovka Svhas been wanted by police since 2008. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Long Island woman who skipped out on her court date for driving while intoxicated has been wanted by police since 2008, according to state troopers.

Svetlana Alkhovka, now 53, was charged with an aggravated DWI on Nov. 1, 2007. After she failed to appear in court, a bench warrant for her arrest was issued by the Nassau County Court on Sept. 23 of 2008.

Alkhovka reportedly stands at 5-foot-5, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about this woman's whereabouts is asked to call state police at (631) 756-3300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

